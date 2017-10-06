Closings and cancellations

Davenport shelter offering free pet adoptions

Posted 12:02 pm, October 6, 2017, by , Updated at 12:03PM, October 6, 2017
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For one day, there will be no cost to adopt a pet from King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.

On Monday, October 9, 2017, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No-Kill Animal Shelter is waiving their adoption fees.  Pet-seekers are invited to come to the shelter on Friday and Saturday, October 6th and 7th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. to fill out an application.

Those who are approved can come in Monday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pick out their pet.

Please have the following ready when you come to apply:

  • Photo ID
  • Vet records for any current pets to show that they are up-to-date on shots and have been fixed
  • Landlord’s information (including phone number), address, and a copy of your lease

If you’re approved and come back on Monday, bring a cat carrier or a dog collar and leash with you.  Cardboard cat carriers will be available for $10 if needed.

There are more than 100 cats and several dogs looking for homes. These no-fee adoptions are available through a grant received from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

For more information, contact the shelter at 563-386-3117.

King’s Harvest is located at 2504 West Central Park Avenue in Davenport.