Flags ordered to fly at half-staff in Iowa and Illinois

MOLINE -- Flags in both Iowa and Illinois have been ordered to fly at half-staff by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner.

Gov. Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Sept. 11, in honor of Patriot Day.

Flags will be at half-staff on the Capitol Building and in the Capitol Complex, as well as on all public buildings, grounds, and facilities.

As a sign of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to participate.

In Illinois, Gov. Rauner has ordered all persons and entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Palmer of the United States Navy.

Palmer is from Decatur, Ill.

The American flag and all State flags are to be lowered from sunrise on Saturday, September 9, to sunset on Monday, September 11.