The Labor Day Weekend Event You Won’t Want To Miss

"The Party Rolls On!" at this year's Kewanee Hog Days and this year's party is going to be better than ever.

"It is probably the best festival I’ve ever been to," said one of the organizers.

On Thursday, August 31st, Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen had "Breakfast With..." Mike Komnick, Vice Chairperson for Kewanee Hog Days on Good Morning Quad Cities. Komnick talked about the town's Labor Day Weekend event, which has been a tradition since the summer of 1954.

"Kewanee is known as the Hog Capital of the World, so it was a natural transition to call it Hog Days," explained Komnick.

To learn more about why you should go to Kewanee Hog Days, even if you've never been before

Our "Breakfast With..." Mike Komnick was hosted by Cerno's Bar & Grill in downtown Kewanee. The restaurant is known for its bar and Owner, John Cernovich shows Eric why:

Cerno's Bar & Grill is not just a place for drinks and bar food. Their menu is just as unique as the restaurant itself and there's something for everyone attending Kewanee Hog Days:

