Black bear reportedly spotted in southeast Iowa bean field

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — State officials are testing fur found at the site of a black bear sighting in southeastern Iowa.

The Oskaloosa Herald reports that the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a black bear strolling through a soybean field on Wednesday.

Officials were not able to find a bear, but officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources collected fur samples believed to belong to a black bear for testing.

Officials say there have been multiple bear sightings reported in the area in recent weeks.

According to the DNR Iowa does not currently have a breeding population of black bears. However, neighboring states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Missouri do have breeding populations of black bears. So, it is very possible that Iowa will get an occasional bear wandering in from a neighboring state.