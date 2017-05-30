How to make a healthy and delicious BBQ Pork Tenderloin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May is National BBQ Month and our Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn, shows us her favorite healthy and delicious BBQ recipe!

BBQ Pork Tenderloin

2 pound pork tenderloin

1 Tbsp brown sugar

2 Tbsp paprika

2 tsp garlic powder

1 1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

Combine first 4 ingredients and rub onto pork tenderloin. Preheat grill to medium-hot. Cover and grill tenderloin for 20-25 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 145 F. Brush with barbecue sauce and grill for 5 more minutes, or until sauce is caramelized. Remove tenderloin from grill and let rest 3 minutes before slicing and serving.

NUTRITION: 196 calories; 3.5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 61 mg cholesterol; 585 mg sodium; 18 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 22 g protein