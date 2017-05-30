Closings and cancellations

How to make a healthy and delicious BBQ Pork Tenderloin

Posted 6:32 am, May 30, 2017, by , Updated at 06:41AM, May 30, 2017
May is National BBQ Month and our Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn, shows us her favorite healthy and delicious BBQ recipe!

BBQ Pork Tenderloin

  • 2 pound pork tenderloin
  • 1 Tbsp brown sugar
  • 2 Tbsp paprika
  • 2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 1/2 cup barbecue sauce

Combine first 4 ingredients and rub onto pork tenderloin. Preheat grill to medium-hot. Cover and grill tenderloin for 20-25 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 145 F. Brush with barbecue sauce and grill for 5 more minutes, or until sauce is caramelized. Remove tenderloin from grill and let rest 3 minutes before slicing and serving.

NUTRITION: 196 calories; 3.5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 61 mg cholesterol; 585 mg sodium; 18 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 22 g protein