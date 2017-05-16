NEWS 8 TRIO: Toddler life hacks

Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on "News 8 at 6:30" for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.
Denise and Johnnie invited Toys R Us assistant manager Rachel Wentzloff to show off some great ideas for moms with toddlers running afoot.
- Give your kid's shoes more grip
- Best idea for washing kids toys
- Here's an idea for displaying your kid's artwork.
Join News 8's Denise Hnytka and Johnnie Jindrich every night for your top news, weather, health, and lifestyle ideas on "News 8 at 6:30".