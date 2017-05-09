Iowa distilleries can now sell by the glass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMMING, Iowa -- Surrounded by craft distillers from all around the state, Governor Terry Branstad signed House File 607 into law on Tuesday morning, May 9.

The bill, which allows small liquor manufacturers to sell their spirit by the glass at their manufacturing facility, was signed in a special ceremony at the Iowa Distilling Company.

"Our native distilleries are great examples," said Branstad. "They provide local employment using Iowa grown crops like corn and rye and they provide something of value not only for the state, but for consumers throughout the nation."

The bill also increases both the number of bottles the distillery can sell per person as well as the production cap to qualify for the small producer privileges.

It has been touted as a huge step for rural jobs and tourism in the area.

"I know this legislation is going to provide a great boost for tourism all over the state," said Branstad.

Garrett and Ryan Burchett, owners of the Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire, have been working on the bill for nearly four years.

"I'm very proud of the fact that after all this time, we were able to put together a bill that everyone can feel good about," said Garrett Burchett, "This law is going to benefit our entire industry from top to bottom."

Mississippi River Distilling Company is preparing for a soft opening on July 1, when the new law takes effect, followed by a grand opening celebration on July 7.