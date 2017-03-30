Chef Scott: Pigs in a Blanket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – We're always looking for ways to serve pork. And sometimes the best recipes are from close to home.

"I've got a great one that my mom taught me years ago", says Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Center for Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

"Let's get started."

1. Trim the fat from a center cut of pork loin

2. Pound the pork slice with a mallet until it's thin

3. Season the pork with pepper and garlic (no salt)

4. In a hot skillet, add 3 tbsp chef's butter (50/50 combination of butter and margarine)

5. Add 1 cup of Italian sausage to the hot skillet

6. Add 1 cup of cut up mushrooms

7. Add 1/2 cup of diced onions

8. Add 1 1/2 cup of Stove Top stuffing

9. Let it cook with the stuffing soaking up the moisture.

10. Add 1/2 cup of chicken stock (which has salt in it)

11. Stir and cool for 5 minutes

12. Spread the stuffing mixture in the center of the pork loin

13. Roll the cutlet tightly around the stuffing

14. Tie it together to keep it bound

15. Season the outside with pepper and garlic

16. Add 3 tbsp of Chef's butter in a pan

17. Sear the bound pork for two to three minutes

18. Finish in a 350 degree oven for 15-minutes

You can serve with mashed potatoes and green beans.

"Use heated mushroom sauce or Cream of Mushroom soup as a gravy to pour over the Pigs in a Blanket," says Chef Scott.

"We've got pork times two."

"It's Pigs in a Blanket", Quad City style. Enjoy!"