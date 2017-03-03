Closings and cancellations

One dead, one injured in Muscatine County head-on collision

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — A Coralville man has died after a crash in Muscatine County on Friday, March 3.

A truck driven by James Grassi, of Coralville, was traveling southbound in the 1400 block of Highway 38 when a semi tanker driven by Hobee Hansen, of Cedar Rapids, was traveling southbound. Grassi crossed lanes, causing a head on collision around 12:40 a.m., says the Iowa State Patrol.

Grassi, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hansen, 56, was taken to a hospital in Muscatine with non life threatening injuries.