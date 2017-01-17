× Cubs World Series trophy making stop in Davenport this month

DAVENPORT — Cubs fans will have the chance to see the World Series trophy up close at the River Music Experience.

Over a five-month span, the Chicago Cubs are bringing their championship trophy to multiple states. On Monday, January 30, 2017 that trophy will be downtown Davenport.

Fans can see the 24-inch trophy in person and take photos with it.

The visit will last from noon until 1:30 p.m. Then the trophy will be headed to Iowa City to continue the tour.

Click here for the full tour schedule.