Cubs World Series trophy making stop in Davenport this month

Posted 6:58 am, January 17, 2017, by , Updated at 10:35AM, January 17, 2017
DAVENPORT — Cubs fans will have the chance to see the World Series trophy up close at the River Music Experience.

Over a five-month span, the Chicago Cubs are bringing their championship trophy to multiple states.  On Monday, January 30, 2017 that trophy will be downtown Davenport.

Fans can see the 24-inch trophy in person and take photos with it.

The visit will last from noon until 1:30 p.m.  Then the trophy will be headed to Iowa City to continue the tour.

