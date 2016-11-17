Boy inspires Iowa organization to help foster families get clothing, items they need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Iowa — A foster baby is the inspiration behind an organization in Iowa that's helping parents who are getting ready to adopt a child from foster care.

When Kristle and Nick Davis got involved with the foster program, they planned to foster older sibling sets of kids. When they were given the opportunity to foster a baby, Kaden, instead, they found themselves in need of items such as a crib and crib sheets, diapers, and baby monitors.

That moment reminded Kristle was it was like when she had been in the foster system.

"My first few foster homes that I went to literally had a couple changes of clothes, and that is it. And I had a black garbage sack," she said. "It was about dignity and self worth, because when you're carrying a garbage bag with you, it tells you that that's where your worth lies."

So, she started Kaden's Kloset, giving free clothes and supplies to foster and adoptive families.

"Make sure there's no stains, no tears and that the items are in new or like new conditions.. we pack these first night bags. They get a note of encouragement, a stuffed animal," said Kristle.

Their efforts help kids like Kaden, who was recently adopted by the Davis family.

"We decided to make him a part of our family forever," said Kristle.

Since starting the program last spring, Kaden's Kloset has opened 8 locations in Iowa. It also has a traveling closet, and the owner says she's willing to go as far as needed to help out those in need.

CLICK HERE for more information on Kaden's Kloset locations and contact information