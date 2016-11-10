Thousands gather in Chicago to protest election of Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of protesters marched through Chicago's Loop and gathered outside Chicago's Trump Tower to express their disapproval of the election of Donald Trump as the 45th president.

"No Trump" and "Not my president!" were among chants shouted by the crowd late Wednesday.

Authorities say police have been stationed outside the hotel and condominium tower since it was apparent the Republican Trump had defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in their presidential contest.

Chicago resident Michael Burke said he believes the president-elect will "divide the country and stir up hatred." He added there was a constitutional duty not to accept that.

About a half-dozen Trump supporters were also in front of Trump Tower, with Anthony Moreira asserting Trump "isn't a bigot."

For a time, protesters made their way to Lake Shore Drive to block traffic, before returning to Trump Tower.