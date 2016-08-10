× Police: 4 people, dog found stabbed in suburban Chicago home

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Police say they have three people in custody after four people and a dog were found stabbed in a suburban Chicago home.

Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Casstevens said at a Wednesday morning news conference that officers were called to the home northwest of Chicago after 12 a.m. Wednesday. He said it was reported that two masked men forced their way into the home. He said police believe the incident was not random and are investigating the motive and the relationships among the victims and the suspects.

Police said three of the four victims have been treated and released from the hospital. A fourth victim, a 47-year-old man, remains hospitalized. The remaining victims are a 16-year-old girl and two males.

The suspects were arrested at a gas station in Wheeling.