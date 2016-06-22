Will Burger King’s new Mac ‘n Cheetos be a fast food game-changer?

Burger King is rolling out a hybrid snack that has the internet buzzing – deep fried sticks of macaroni and cheese breaded with a crispy, Cheetos-flavored exterior.

The restaurant chain is already testing the new Mac ‘n Cheetos, the product of a partnership Frito-Lay, in some locations, according to Bloomberg. The rollout will extend to restaurants nationwide, but the offering will be for a limited time – eight weeks or until supplies run out.

The snack has 310 calories and will cost $2.49 for a five pack.

“We’re partnering up with one of Americans’ favorite brands,” Burger King North America President Alex Macedo said. “We’re working on a few more menu items … there’s room for us to do more together in the future.”

The Mac ‘n Cheetos is being seen as Burger King’s answer to Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Tacos, a menu offering that helped boost the chain when many of its restaurants were struggling.

Here’s a sampling of the (mostly positive) reactions on Twitter Wednesday:

Mac N’ Cheetos Is Burger King’s Newest Mind-Boggling Creation https://t.co/7u8QcOZdeT #nottheonion — Its Not The Onion (@ItsNotTheOnion) June 22, 2016

You may mock Trump as Cheeto Jesus, but how else to explain the miracle He has brought us? https://t.co/YdH9cyWNVE https://t.co/HiMsbMQiPL — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) June 22, 2016

mostly just embarrassed it took us until 2016 to call something "mac n cheetos" IT WAS RIGHT THERE — Lana Berry (@Lana) June 22, 2016

I think my arteries just curdled https://t.co/2hQq1wvxGU — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) June 22, 2016

there is a god and he loves us pic.twitter.com/BmyEtJKrcd — Xbone (@TheXbone) June 22, 2016

I just sent three adults a calendar invite to go to a Burger King to eat Mac N' Cheetos. https://t.co/SomtDow8nR — Nick Chester (@nickchester) June 22, 2016

Mac n Cheetos verdict: not bad, luckily not very Cheetos-y. More like breaded and fried mac and cheese. 👍 pic.twitter.com/6Pf1vjOtxR — Jonathan Khoo (@jonk) June 22, 2016