Will Burger King’s new Mac ‘n Cheetos be a fast food game-changer?

Posted 4:28 pm, June 22, 2016, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(Burger King)

Burger King is rolling out a hybrid snack that has the internet buzzing – deep fried sticks of macaroni and cheese breaded with a crispy, Cheetos-flavored exterior.

The restaurant chain is already testing the new Mac ‘n Cheetos, the product of a partnership Frito-Lay, in some locations, according to Bloomberg. The rollout will extend to restaurants nationwide, but the offering will be for a limited time – eight weeks or until supplies run out.

The snack has 310 calories and will cost $2.49 for a five pack.

“We’re partnering up with one of Americans’ favorite brands,” Burger King North America President Alex Macedo said. “We’re working on a few more menu items … there’s room for us to do more together in the future.”

The Mac ‘n Cheetos is being seen as Burger King’s answer to Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Tacos, a menu offering that helped boost the chain when many of its restaurants were struggling.

Here’s a sampling of the (mostly positive) reactions on Twitter Wednesday: