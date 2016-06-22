Will Burger King’s new Mac ‘n Cheetos be a fast food game-changer?

Burger King is rolling out a hybrid snack that has the internet buzzing – deep fried sticks of macaroni and cheese breaded with a crispy, Cheetos-flavored exterior.
The restaurant chain is already testing the new Mac ‘n Cheetos, the product of a partnership Frito-Lay, in some locations, according to Bloomberg. The rollout will extend to restaurants nationwide, but the offering will be for a limited time – eight weeks or until supplies run out.
The snack has 310 calories and will cost $2.49 for a five pack.
“We’re partnering up with one of Americans’ favorite brands,” Burger King North America President Alex Macedo said. “We’re working on a few more menu items … there’s room for us to do more together in the future.”
The Mac ‘n Cheetos is being seen as Burger King’s answer to Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Tacos, a menu offering that helped boost the chain when many of its restaurants were struggling.
