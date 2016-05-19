× How to keep ticks away and what to do if you find one

Ticks are inevitable.

Ticks tend to appear when the weather brings warmer temperatures and rain, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). The little creatures can spread diseases like Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and Ehrlichiosis.

To protect yourself from tick bites, you need to take preventative measures and remember to check yourself.

IDPH recommends you:

Avoid wooded and brushy, leafy areas with high grass.

Walk in the center of trails

Use insect repellents that contain 20% or more DEET, picaridin or IR 3535 on exposed skin (always follow product instructions) — Click here for more information on DEET.

Use products that contain permethrin on clothing. Treat clothing and gear with products containing .5% permethrin.

Click here to explore repellents and pick the right one for you.

If you DO find a tick on your body, IDPH says to remove it right away.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise you do the following:

Carefully grasp the tick by using tweezers to grip the tick by its mouthparts which are close to the skin. Do not squeeze the tick’s body.

Pull steadily directly away from your skin. Because removing the tick’s body is your main goal, don’t worry if its mouthparts break off in the process.

Clean the wound and disinfect the site of the bite.

Don’t be fooled by folk remedies that advise you burn the tick, or cover it with petroleum jelly. IDPH says these methods “are not effective.”

The most common ailment that can come from ticks is Lyme disease, according to the IDPH. In 2017, there were more than 250 cases reported, as well as 24 cases of ehrlichiosis/anaplasmosis and 17 cases of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever – all increases over 2016.

Click here for more information on Lyme disease.

Symptoms can appear anywhere from a few days after a bite to a month. At first a rash appears like a small, red bump. That expands to look like a bull’s eye with a red center and a red ring surrounding a clear area.

IDPH advises you contact your doctor immediately if you develop a rash like this, or if you start to develop flu-like symptoms after having a tick bite or if you’re in a place where ticks are present.