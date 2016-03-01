× Can’t take a compliment? Just do these 2 things

**Editor’s note: We’re bringing back this article, originally written for “World Compliment Day,” in the spirit of “National Compliment Day” on January 24th. Happy complimenting!

We all know it’s nice to throw a genuine compliment out every once in a while. While it’s really not hard to do, receiving a compliment can sometimes be tricky, or awkward.

In the spirit of “World Compliment Day,” a yearly event on March 1st, fashion and entertainment publication ASOS spoke with some lifestyle coaches to find the best approach.

“There’s a massive difference between arrogance and healthy self-esteem,” said lifestyle coach Jo Emerson, according to ASOS’ report.

What she means is that the way a person accepts a compliment can show how they view themselves. If a person takes a compliment with a smile, eye contact, and a thank you, it’s obvious that they have self respect. If a compliment recipient looks down, blushes, or denies the kind words, it gives a more negative impression.

So what do you do if you think you’re giving a negative vibe?

Remember to reply with “thank you,” suggests etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore. In fact, to take it up a notch you can add to it with something like “that means a lot to me to hear you say that!”

Don't downplay the compliment. While it may make you feel more humble, you're really just making the complimenter feel rejected, Whitmore says. Emerson offered another way to look at it, saying "it's like giving a gift back unopened."

Go ahead and give a compliment, you’ll be able to see for yourself how you feel when it’s well received.