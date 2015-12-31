Woman beats DUI rap with claim her body brews alcohol

Posted 9:13 am, December 31, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

 

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Drunken-driving charges against an upstate New York woman have been dismissed based on an unusual defense: Her body is a brewery.

A lawyer representing the woman says her blood-alcohol level has been recorded at four times the legal limit when she hasn’t had a drink. She didn’t discover her rare condition until after her arrest.

Attorney Joseph Marusak says he submitted medical evidence of his client’s condition, known as “auto-brewery syndrome,” to a suburban Buffalo judge who dismissed the DWI charges this month.

The condition is believed to be caused by high levels of yeast in the gut. The woman is now on a low-carbohydrate diet that has brought it under control.

Marusak declined to name the woman, citing medical confidentiality laws, and he says the case has been sealed.

 