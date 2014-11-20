× How to become a News 8 Weather Kid

Who wants to be a News 8 Weather Kid? It’s now easier than ever for your family to become a part of Good Morning Quad Cities. Every morning, we’ll showcase a local youngster with a special forecast.

Adults: Just fill out the form below and then tell your family and friends to watch Good Morning Quad Cities beginning at 4:30 a.m. to see your child as a News 8 WeatherKid. There are just a few things that will increase the chance your child makes it on TV. Small files will make the image pixelated. Since we’re broadcasting in high definition, a larger file size is better. Also, make sure the photo clearly shows the child’s face with that big smile or funny expression front and center! Black and white photos are not eligible since our cartoons are in full color.

