Search on for man accused of dognapping from local animal shelter

A Davenport, Iowa man was wanted in connection with the alleged theft of a dog taken from the Rock Island County Animal Shelter.

The man got into a holding area at the shelter, that was off-limits to the public, during their busy clinic hours. Shelter employees say he took a chihuahua-mix dog.

Surveillance images showed the alleged dognapper, and police said he was later identified as 25-year-old Mauro Alberto Gomez of Davenport.

Gomez was wanted for theft, according to a statement from Rock Island County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Steve Ven Huizen. Bond was set at $1,500.

Police said Gomez had several tattoos, including one that reads "Miah" on the right side of his neck, "Orgullo" on his right forearm, "Gomez" on his right upper arm, "Mexicano on his left forearm, a silhouette of the state of Texas with a star on it on his left upper arm and a tattoo necklace.

Anyone with information about Mauro Gomez was asked to call the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office at 309-558-3414, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or their local police department.

"Never approach any suspected persons," Ven Huizen said.