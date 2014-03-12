Nearly $200 Million Casino Project Could Come to I-80 and I-74

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Davenport city leaders will review a new potential casino and retail development on Wednesday, March 12th, 2014.

On Sunday, March 9th, 2014, Mayor Bill Gluba told News 8 he wants the new casino built and I-74 and I-80 instead of I-80 and Veterans Memorial Parkway near Brady Street. Regardless of the new site, casino developer Dan Kehl will be moving the Rhythm City Casino off of the water and onto land.

Wednesday night, city leaders will review a Memorandum of Understanding that shows Kehl and local developer Rodney Blackwell working together in this latest proposal. Gluba envisions Kehl building the casino while Blackwell could put in retail shops and an indoor and outdoor water park.

Davenport leaders are applying for state incentives for the project. They need to start that application process by approving Wednesday's resolution. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Davenport's City Hall.

The City of Bettendorf plans on applying for those same state incentives. Developers there plan on building a sports and retail development at I-80 and Middle Road.