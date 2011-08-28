Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re seeing your typical January weather this weekend. We’ll continue to have an overcast sky Saturday night into Sunday. Lows will be in the mid 20s.

Just a few light snow showers are possible Sunday, and most of us will be under a cloudy sky. No significant snow accumulations are expected. Highs will get right around 30.

A nice, little warm-up is in store for Monday. With a mostly cloudy sky and southwest winds, we’ll get into the upper 30s.

As for the rest of the week, the weather will remain pretty quiet. Highs in the 30s will continue into Friday with a mix of sun and clouds each day.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here