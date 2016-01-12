Surprises of 2016
Illinois DNR looking to enlist “river monster” to battle Asian carp in Mississippi and other rivers
Car crashes into La Rancherita 2 in Moline
10 pounds marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms send four to Scott County Jail
$4 million worth of meth found in tailgate of truck stopped for speeding in Illinois
Yes, you really saw cows loose in downtown Rock Island
Dozens of cats pulled from neighboring Orion homes
Illinois Senate votes to decriminalize possession of up to 10 grams of marijuana
Human remains found on Big Island in Milan, Illinois
Prince reportedly taken to Quad City hospital after plane lands unexpectedly at QC Airport
Police video shows Illinois woman driving with tree stuck in her car
Buckled road causes wreck, damages vehicles on Iowa-bound I-74 Bridge