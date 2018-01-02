Go
Search
Watch Now:
News 8 at 11
News 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WQAD.com
Menu
News
Politics
Traffic
Sports
Lifestyle
Live Cams
Real Estate
Contests
Brewed
Weather
-5°
-5°
Low
5°
High
9°
Wed
-7°
9°
Thu
-7°
5°
Fri
-4°
7°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Click here for closings
January 2nd crashes
Traffic
2 hours ago
Iowa-bound traffic moving after slow-down on I-74 Bridge
Traffic
I-80 near LeClaire reopens after crash on bridge blocks traffic
Traffic
I-74 reopens after crash in Illinois-bound lanes
×
Email Alerts