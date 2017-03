“Do you know a teacher that is awesome, kind, caring, funny, and the best teacher ever? I do.” That’s how Chesney Secrist started her report for WQAD News 8’s “My Favorite Teacher” Contest. That teacher is Mr. Matt Simpson, who teaches reading and science at Knoxville Junior High in Knoxville, Illinois. However, Chesney says he teaches her so much more. “He has taught us to accept people for who they are,” she said. “I am pretty sure that he does…