Search Results for: inauguration

Washington marijuana advocates handed out thousands of joints for inauguration The mass distribution was totally legal, as D.C. residents can own, grow, and distribute marijuana—so long as money doesn’t change hands.

Hundreds of peaceful Trump protests overshadowed by violent acts, arrests some protesters turned to violence , overturning trash cans and smashing windows at storefronts in downtown DC

For conservative millennials, Trump’s inauguration signals new beginning Many young attendees attributed this to a willingness to listen to each other and disagree cordially—which they feel older adults should emulate.

Trump admin tells National Park Service to halt tweets The "new administration has said that the department and all bureau are not supposed to tweet this weekend and wait for guidance until Monday."

Donald J. Trump sworn in as President of the United States Friday, January 20, 2017 is inauguration day; the day Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.