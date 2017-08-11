× Galena man dies in accident involving excavating equipment

GALENA — An 82-year-old man died after police say he “was accidentally run over” by a piece of excavating equipment.

The accident happened in rural Galena on Tuesday, August 8, according to a statement from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. James A. Kosusnik was operating an end-loader/backhoe on his property in the 1300 block of South Blackjack Road. The backhoe ran over him while he was cleaning up debris.

First responders were called at 2:23 p.m., the statement said, and Kosusnik was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy on Wednesday showed that Kosusnik had broken his pelvis and had massive internal bleeding from the accident.