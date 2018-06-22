Police respond to shooting at Moline apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Police responded to the scene of a shooting at an apartment building on the corner of 31st Street and Avenue of the Cities around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. State police were also on the scene.

One witness says they saw one person being taken away in an ambulance. They also say they saw someone being handcuffed by police.

Avenue of the Cities is still blocked off and police are still on the scene as of 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

No official word from police if anyone was hurt, or if any arrests have been made.