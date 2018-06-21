The end to these recent drenching rains is in sight

Showers and thunderstorms will continue in most areas into the evening hours with the likelihood of heavy rainfall in spots as well. Rainfall totals could range between 2-4 inches in localized places especially for areas along the I80 corridor and points south. This also means additional aggravation on the rivers and tributaries are likely. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Still a few showers expected on Friday before tapering off later that day as daytime highs will just reach over the 70 degree mark.

I still see a pretty decent weekend with upper 70s on Saturday to lower 80s on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

