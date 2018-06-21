‘The Conners’ is happening, without Roseanne Barr, ABC says

(CNN Money) — Just a few weeks after canceling “Roseanne” after the show’s star Roseanne Barr posted racist and bizarre tweets, ABC says it is keeping the show alive — without Barr.

“The Conners” is the working title of the re-rebooted sitcom.

It will be a “spinoff” of “Roseanne,” the network announced Thursday night.

“Roseanne Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series,” ABC said in a press release.

ABC and the show’s production company, Carsey Werner, had been working behind the scenes to strike this deal ever since “Roseanne” was canceled on May 29.