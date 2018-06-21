× Sweet corn season starting early in Muscatine, Iowa

MUSCATINE, Iowa –

Shane Mairet tears into his sweet corn like a kid opening a package on Christmas morning.

But in 2018, this present will arrive before the Fourth of July. That’s about a week early.

“It’s got to be tender,” said Mairet, 31, who grows a variety of produce at Mairet Farms in Muscatine. “It’s got to be juicy. It’s got to be sweet. It’s sweet corn.”

He’ll start harvesting sweet corn in less than two weeks. The tasty ears are arriving earlier than normal after a later planting.

“We probably planted two weeks later than normal, and we’re still going to be ready before the 4th,” he continued.

Weather can make or break the crop. This year, conditions are coming together for a successful season.

“For sweet corn, it’s been absolutely perfect,” he said.

Semi-developed ears will grow quickly in just 10 days. It fascinates the ’09 Iowa State graduate.

“It will go from absolutely nothing to a full ear that we’re ready to eat,” he said.

Mairet plans to open his stand on Monday, June 25, 2018. It’s located near the Muscatine Airport at 4707 S. Highway 61. A baker’s dozen of sweet corn is set to cost $6.

“I’m really happy with it, and it’s looking really good,” he said.

For Shane Mairet, sweet corn season will be like Christmas in July.

“There’s nothing better than the perfectly picked ear,” he concluded.