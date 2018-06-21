Heavy rain could cause flooding again today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thunderstorms are a good bet today with more heavy rain. Storm totals could be 2-4 inches in localized places today, prompting the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Watches for the area. The highest threat areas for flooding will be from the Quad Cities, points northeast into the Galena area. Keep in mind, heavy rain in the hilly terrain of Carroll and Jo Daviess County can be especially dangerous.

Storms could affect the same areas that have already seen flooding so unfortunately, we have more bad news.

In recent days, there have been flooded cars and high-water rescues. Some things to consider:

- Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and potential stalling.

- A foot of water will float many vehicles.

- Two feet of rushing water will carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pickups.

Severe weather is not anticipated today and the coverage of the storms will decrease tonight and tomorrow. Showers could still dot the skies Friday afternoon, but we will be dry from Friday evening through the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen