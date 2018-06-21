× Davenport considers lane reduction on West Central Park Avenue

Davenport, Iowa – The city of Davenport will host a meeting on June 21 about the possibility of a lane reduction along West Central Park Avenue.

The area affected includes West Central Park Avenue between Division and Harrison streets.

The idea is to take the four lane road and make it a three lane road, with one lane going eastbound, one lane going westbound, and one turn-only lane.

Alderman Ray Ambrose tells News 8 that the move would hopefully create a safer traffic pattern because right now, he and many residents in the area say the lanes are too narrow.

Already, dozens of people have commented on the city’s Facebook post, which announced the meeting, with mixed opinions.

Some people believe the move is a good idea. They say widening the lanes would help with traffic flow, even though the road would actually be reduced one lane in each direction.

Others say that the move could actually leave the area with even more congestion.

West Central Park Avenue is the home to several institutions that draw traffic.

Genesis Medical Center’s West Campus and Assumption High School are both along the road in that area.

Alderman Ambrose says the meeting on June 21 is the only the first, and that the city plans to be open and transparent about the decision they make regarding the possible lane reduction.

He also said that if the public does buy in to the idea, and the city approves the plans, the re-striping of the lanes could start as early as next month.

The first meeting will be held on June 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Genesis Medical Center’s West Campus located at 1401 W Central Park Avenue.

The meeting will be in the Boromeo Room in Pavilion 2.