Car crashes into Rock Island business, driver runs

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – A car smashed into a local business in Rock Island earlier Thursday evening.

The silver sedan hit Complete Balance Chiropractic at the corner of 14th Avenue and 38th Street, across from Harris Pizza. The accident took place around 7 p.m.

Witnesses say the driver took off on foot.

Rock Island police say an official statement will be released Friday morning.