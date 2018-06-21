× Breakfast With…the workers of the Celebration Belle

MOLINE- It’s a busy time of year for summer businesses and local workers are promoting themselves for the months ahead.

We’re having Breakfast With…Susan Yarolem, Director of Sales and Marketing, and Scott Schadler, Owner and Captain of the Celebration Belle, Thursday, June 21 on Good Morning Quad Cities.

The cruise vessel operates five days a week throughout the summer. To buy tickets, click here. To see their calendar, click here.