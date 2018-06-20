× World Relief hosts open house for World Refugee Day

Moline, Illinois – June 20 is World Refugee Day and a local organization is working to spread awareness by hosting an open house.

The director of World Relief Moline says World Refugee Day offers an opportunity to celebrate and welcome the dozens of refugees who are here in the Quad Cities community.

The day also reminds us of the tens of thousands around the world, feeling their homes from war and persecution.

World Relief says that nationally, there were 40,000 refugees expected to end up in the Quad Cities, but they say that the more realistic number is closer to 20,000.

In the Quad Cities, only about 53 refugees have been resettled, instead of the original 160 the organization hoped for at the beginning of the federal fiscal year.

The goal now is to make sure each refugee who ends up in the Quad Cities feels at home, ready to start their new life.

“We want to make sure that people who are here feel integrated.” said Director of World Relief Moline, Amy Rowell. “It’s a time of remembering, it’s a time of celebrating, and it’s a time of thinking about those who are still waiting.”

Locally the organization offers initial case management, immigration legal services, employment services and life skills classes (and more).

The open house will be held at their offices from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. on June 20.

Their office is located at 1852 16th St, Moline, IL 61265.