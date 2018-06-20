Live: Severe weather coverage

Can’t see the live stream video? Click here. Can’t see the live stream video? Click here. Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:07 pm NWS: DAVENPORT: Cars stranded on Kimberly Road west of Division, toward WalMart. Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:05 pm Heaviest rain is making its way of I-80… The biggest threat for the QCA right now is flash flooding – warning in effect until 7:45 p.m., according to StormTrack 8 Meteorologist James Zahara Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:04 pm Dark Red: Flash flood warning Yellow: Tornado Watch Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20185:55 pm Flash Flood Warning including Davenport IA, Moline IL, Rock Island IL until 7:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/H5wpn50Ify — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 20, 2018
NWS: DAVENPORT: Cars stranded on Kimberly Road west of Division, toward WalMart.