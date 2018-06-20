Link to live radar

Live: Severe weather coverage

Posted 5:53 pm, June 20, 2018

Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:07 pm

NWS: DAVENPORT: Cars stranded on Kimberly Road west of Division, toward WalMart.

Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:05 pm

Heaviest rain is making its way of I-80…

The biggest threat for the QCA right now is flash flooding – warning in effect until 7:45 p.m., according to StormTrack 8 Meteorologist James Zahara

Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:04 pm

Dark Red: Flash flood warning

Yellow: Tornado Watch

Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20185:55 pm