Keeping an eye on more strong storms toward evening

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is still expected to arrive later this afternoon and evening. Like yesterday, some of the storms will be strong to severe with flooding rains in spots, cloud to ground lightning and a good down burst of wind.

Scattered showers along with a few embedded storms will return later Thursday into Friday before we dry out for the upcoming weekend. Still could see an additional 1 to 2 inches with local spots topping close to 3 inches during this period.

No doubt, our daytime highs will be cooler still with mid 70s on Thursday replaced with temperatures around the 70 degree mark. Lately we’ve been seeing those temperatures for overnight lows!

Both Saturday and Sunday look pretty dry with only an isolated shower event on Saturday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

