Flash floods displace families living in Woodland Apartments in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT---About 30 families living at Woodland Apartments in Davenport spend the evening sweeping out water out of their units after heavy rainfall flooded the entire first floor of the building, Wednesday, June 20.

“I’m not too for sure what we’re going to do. I apologize it’s kind of devastating you really don’t know what you’re going to do, you don’t know where you’re going to go. I have my kids here I have my boys so we’re trying to save anything that we can at this point,” says Destiney Hurstrom, who lives in one of the flooded units.

Although this is the worst flooding many of the tenant have ever seen inside the building, they say this is not the first time the units have taken on water.

Hurstorm says she’s made a number of complaints to management about flooding.

Members of management says in the past they were able to pump out the water, they were not able to fix the overall drainage problem.

Crews spent more than four hours pumping out water in the units.

Tenants say they’ve called on the Red Cross to help them find a dry place to stay until the apartments are repaired.

“Our beds are ruined and everything on the ground is ruined and I’m on a very tight budget and this is unacceptable,” says Chris Van de Voorde , one of the residents.