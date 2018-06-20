× Death of Moline 23-year-old is now a criminal investigation

MOLINE, Illinois — Moline Police are now treating the death of 23-year-old Taylor Kirklin – whose body was found outside a home in the 2600 block of 16th Street on Monday, June 18 – as a criminal investigation.

An autopsy was performed on Kirklin’s body earlier in the week and did not reveal any injuries or trauma, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

In a release sent Wednesday, June 20, Moline Detective Michael Griffin said investigators are “specifically asking for any information regarding the whereabouts and the acquaintances of Taylor Kirklin during the late afternoon/evening hours on Sunday June 17, through the early morning hours of Monday June 18, 2018.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (309) 524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500.