Davenport man stabs son, injuries are life-threatening

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 53-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and his 76-year-old father is in the Scott County Jail accused of stabbing him with a knife, according to Davenport Police.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19 in the 500 block of Cedar Street.

Police say Leo J. Condon, 76 stabbed his son in the chest with a straight blade knife. Police are not releasing the victim’s name, but did note the father and son live together in an apartment on Cedar Street.

The victim had life-threatening injuries that required emergency surgery. An update on his condition has not been released.

Condon was arrested and charged with willful injury causing serious injury and domestic abuse assault display or use of a weapon.

Condon is being held on $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing.