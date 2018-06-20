Another day with more showers and storms

It’s another day where we’ll be seeing some showers and storms. Much of the rain will pass through later this afternoon and into the evening. A few of these storms could become strong. Thanks to the rain, highs will only be near 80. More storms are possible tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Showers and storms will continue for the first day of summer on Thursday. It won’t feel like summer with highs in the mid 70s. Believe it or not, highs will struggle to reach 70 on Friday! Once again, more showers and storms are expected. Many places will pick up near 1-4″ of rain by the end of the week.

Saturday will be drier as some sunshine returns. An isolated shower or storm is possible on Sunday, but many will remain dry. Highs on both days will be near 80.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meteorologist Taylor Graham