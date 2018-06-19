News 8 at 11 visits Sunset Lakes Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunset Lakes in Hillsdale, IL offers both overnight and seasonal camping at their 130 acre family camping resort. Sunset Lakes just added ten brand new cottages for those who don’t have their own RV.

This modern resort offers free amenities to all of our guests which include a brand new mini golf course, new jumping pillow and paddle boats along with tons of other fun such as volleyball, tennis, pickle ball, three playgrounds and a huge swimming pool.

Weekend activities include games and crafts for all ages. From kickball games to edible crafts, trivia, bands and even fireworks! Santa even visits us during Christmas in July!

Seasonal sites are pretty much turn key! We handle all the minor lawn care, our rent gives your immediate family free access to all of our amenities! Rent now and enjoy the summer, you never have to move off the site. Even in the winter time store your camper on your site at no extra cost!

Now besides weekly hay rack rides during the busy season, I hear that you have a haunted house?

October is a huge month for Sunset Lakes. The weather perfect for camping. Enjoy hayrack rides and a haunted house that we can put about 500 to 600 people through in just a couple of hours. This year our Halloween Weekends are October 13th & 20th.

For more information call, 888-460-1197 or visit our website: www.SunsetLakesResort.com.