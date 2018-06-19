× More shower and thunderstorm chances ahead

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a daily occurrence across the area as we go through the rest of the week. Fortunately, each day that goes by will allow temperatures to cool off even more.

Expect a couple of showers and storms tonight as overnight lows drop around the mid 60s.

I see another wave of activity Wednesday morning before we dry out for the rest of that day. However, an area of low pressure will increase our coverage of showers and drenching thunderstorms once again starting Thursday morning and continue into Friday. The last of the raindrops will be ending by Friday night. During this period, daytime highs will not even get out of the 70s! Rainfall estimates still look pretty consistent as amounts are expected between 1 to 4 inches.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

