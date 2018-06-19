Mary’s on 2nd to reopen after SUV crashed through front door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The tavern, Mary's on 2nd has been closed since early April 2018, when a stolen SUV crashed through the front of the building.

Since then, construction was underway repairing the structural damage that was done.

Two months after the incident, Mary's owner Bobby Stansberry said he planned to reopen in mid-July, if everything went according to plan.

Mary's on 2nd has been around for nearly two decades, and sits just a couple blocks west of the Centennial Bridge.