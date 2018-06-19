Bye bye heat! We’re looking cooler week with plenty of rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are waving goodbye to the brutal heat today! Scattered showers and storms will bring us some rain not only this morning, but throughout the afternoon. The cloud cover and rain will keep our temperatures in the mid 80s.

A few showers and storms will linger tonight, and it will be a bit cooler with low in the mid 60s.

The rain chances will continue into Wednesday, with the best chance of any showers and storms south of the Quad Cities. We'll cool off with highs near 80s. A better chance of widespread showers and storms arrives on Thursday and Friday for the entire viewing area. Thanks to the rain, highs will only reach the mid 70s! Heavy rainfall will be a possibility this week. Once it's all said and done, some places could be picking up 1-4" of rain.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham