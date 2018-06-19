Assumption grad shows his moves on ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- At some point in life, everyone gets their 15 minutes of fame. Ray Thrapp got his taste of fame on ABC's Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"It was weird because Ryan had the best smelling cologne I've ever smelled in my life. It was kind of weird," says Thrapp.

The Davenport native went to New York City for a graduation gift. He recently graduated from Assumption High School. He was in the audience during Live with Kelly and Ryan, and he was pulled from the audience for a dance competition.

"They had people in the crowd who applauded to see who won, and I won," says Thrapp.

Thrapp was rushed back stage to get ready for his first ever live performance.

Kelly Rippa and Ryan Secrest hosted the show while the football player danced, repping his Assumption Knight's football shirt for the whole world to see.

"I was just making up random stuff right there. I had no idea what I was doing," says Thrapp.

With pep in his step, Thrapp is dancing his way towards the future.

"When I'm in college, I'll probably look back on that and show my friends. I think it will be kind of cool," says Thrapp.

In just a few short weeks, he's leaving home to head to Coe College in Cedar Rapids. He will be studying accounting there.