We’ve reached the final day of dangerous heat

To be honest, it feels pretty gross this morning! Temperatures have started off in the upper 70s, and we’ll warm back up into the low 90s this afternoon. Once again, the heat index will be near 100-105. The Quad City Metro will be under an Excessive Heat Warning until 7 PM this evening! This prolonged heat and humidity puts us under a greater risk for heat illnesses, so it’s extremely important to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the air conditioning.

A slow moving cold front will push through tonight, bringing showers and storms. Most of the heavy rain will stay along and north of I-80 overnight tonight. One or two storms may produce gusty winds and a little hail. Overnight lows will drop into the low 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will last through Tuesday morning and afternoon. Thankfully the rain and cold front will help to keep highs in the mid 80s.

More cloud cover will stick around on Wednesday, and we’ll warm up only into the upper 70s! More showers and storms will arrive on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham