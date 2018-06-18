The “bonus” of giving to the John Deere Classic this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The John Deere Classic is still three weeks away, but your help is needed during Giving Week, which is June 17th through June 23rd.

Giving Week raises money for the John Deere Classic Bonus Fund, which is a unique aspect of the Birdies for Charity Program. The Bonus Fund ensures that every participating charity (and there's more than 500 of them) gets a bonus check of at least 5% on top of their individual pledges.

To donate, you can text "BONUS" to 91-999 or click here. As an added "bonus," the John Deere Classic is offering several specials all week long. To see the list, click here.

WQAD News 8 is the official station of the John Deere Classic. Our coverage begins Sunday, July 8th!