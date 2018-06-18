Growing QC Muslim community unites for Eid weekend celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Almost a thousand Muslims from the Quad Cities got dressed up in their best, most colorful outfits to pray together at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Friday, June 15th morning.

The prayer kicked off the three-day Eid-al-Fitr celebration that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. Muslims all over the world, including the Quad Cities, celebrated by gathering with family and friends all weekend long.

Festivities include wearing henna, enjoying food from their respective heritages, and exchanging gifts.

"It's a colorful and beautiful holiday, and people are just so happy to come together," said Dr. Lisa Killinger, the past president of the Quad City Islamic Center. "It's like the United Nations here -- it's such a fun day."

Over 45 nations are represented in the Quad City Muslim community, according to Killinger.

Past Eid prayers in the Quad Cities have been split between the two local mosques -- in Bettendorf and in Moline -- but this year's prayer was at the TaxSlayer to accommodate the growing Muslim community here.