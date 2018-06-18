× Police investigating overnight gunshot injury and car chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are investigating two overnight incidents this Monday, June 18th morning: the non-life threatening gunshot injury of an adult male who walked into Genesis East Hospital, and a car chase related to a gun incident in Moline.

At 2:34 a.m., Davenport police responded to the area of East Locust St. and Kimberly Rd. to assist Moline police in pursuing a vehicle that was involved in a gun incident in Moline. The vehicle traveled to I-280 westbound and back into Illinois, where Davenport police discontinued their involvement.

Shortly after, around 2:56 a.m., Davenport police responded to an adult male with non-life threatening gunshot injury at Genesis East Hospital.

Davenport police are uncertain if the two incidents are related, and there were no shots fired calls overnight.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incidents is encouraged to call Davenport Police at 563 326 6125 or leave an anonymous tip via mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”